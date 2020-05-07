Qatar Airways to launch 3 flights weekly

Qatar Airways has helped thousands of Canadian citizens to return home from India, Qatar Airways will organize more flights over the next few days, and Qatar Airways has received thanks and appreciation from Canada for helping its citizens and for the great role that the airline played in facilitating the return of Canadians to their homes from all over the world. Qatar Airways continues to operate flights to 35 cities around the world, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Sydney, helping thousands of passengers to return home safely.

“We continue to operate flights to 35 destinations around the world while maintaining the safety and security of our passengers and staff at all times,” the carrier said. The demand for assistance in returning passengers to their countries led Qatar Airways to operate flights to new destinations.

In this context, the company announced the launch of 3 weekly flights to Johannesburg, starting May 5. Qatar Airways has received the airline, which has a number of international awards, thanks, appreciation and praise from British officials due to its pioneering and pioneering role in helping British citizens to return to their countries. Qatar Airways’ efforts were not limited to transporting stranded travelers, but Qatar Shipping continues its operations according to a timetable implemented It has approximately 175 cargo and passenger trips daily.

During the past month, Qatar Airways has cooperated with governments and non-governmental organizations around the world to transport more than 100,000 tons of relief aid and medical supplies to areas affected by the spread of the virus around the world through regular and chartered cargo flights, which is equivalent to nearly 1,000 Boeing 777 fully loaded cargo aircraft. During the past week, Qatar Airways Cargo has set a new record in its total number of operations, which reached 147 flights per day, which included 78 air cargo flights and 69 passenger flights intended for cargo only, to provide the countries of the world affected by the spread of the Covid-19 virus with relief supplies. Aid during The current crisis.