Qatar Airways launches 3 flights a week to a destination

Qatar Airways confirmed the launch of 3 flights a week to Hong Kong throughout the summer season, and the carrier said it will continue its mission of flying passengers on its growing network of destinations around the world with an increase in the number of flights to and from Dublin, Milan and Rome, stressing that it is continuing to rebuild its global airline system Which includes more than 45 destinations while maintaining the highest standards of security and safety and employees at all times.

Through its performance in the past period, the carrier was able to gain the confidence and credibility of travelers, governments and airports thanks to its integrated operational work and its maintenance to provide the highest standards of hygiene that include the regular sterilization of aircraft and the use of high-quality cleaning materials recommended by the International Air Transport Association “IATA” in addition to Conduct thermal inspection of flight crews. And through air particle purification systems that eliminate 99.97% of the airborne particles in the cabin, such as bacteria and viruses, providing maximum protection from infection.

All the covers, bedspreads and blankets used on the aircraft are washed and dried at very high temperatures, while the earphone covers are removed and sterilized carefully after each trip. Then all of the above is wrapped by employees wearing disposable medical gloves. These trips come in the context of Qatar Airways’ announcement that it will gradually restart its flights to its global network of destinations, in line with the increasing demand for travel and the easing of restrictions on entry to many countries around the world.