Qatar Airways launches new destinations

Qatar Airways continues to show its resilience by launching another new destination during this crisis with Cebu, the Philippines joining Brisbane, Australia, and Toronto, Canada as new destinations to join the airline’s global network in the past few months.

Qatar Airways will fly three weekly flights to Cebu starting July 24.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar will also resume its first China flights, with a once-weekly Guangzhou service.

Qatar Airways continues to lead the recovery of international air travel. By the end of July, the airline’s network will expand to over 450 weekly flights to more than 70 destinations with the additions of Cebu (three weekly flights starting 24 July) and Guangzhou (once weekly flight starting 26 July). The national carrier of the State of Qatar’s last operated flights to Cebu in March 2012. The relaunching of flights to Cebu will see the airline’s network in the Philippines expand to 13 weekly flights:

• Manila (nine weekly flights)

• Clark (one weekly flight)

• Cebu (three weekly flights)

Cebu is the second-largest city in the Philippines and it is an important economic and trading hub along with being a popular tourist destination famous for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waterfalls, and world-renowned diving spots. Cebu joins Bali, the Maldives, Tunis, and Zanzibar as some of the popular year-round holiday destinations, Qatar Airways has resumed services to in the past few weeks.