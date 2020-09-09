Qatar Airways launches new flights

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the resumption of four weekly flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) Lagos, Nigeria from September 10, 2020. The four times weekly service to Africa’s largest city will be operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

With the addition of Lagos, Qatar Airways’ network in Africa will expand to ten destinations with 44 weekly flights to the continent including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Tunis and Zanzibar.

Lagos Flight Schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday

Doha (DOH) to Nigeria (LOS) QR1407 departs: 00:01 arrives: 07:00

Nigeria (LOS) to Doha (DOH) QR1408 departs: 20:00 arrives: 06:45 +1

“Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos can enjoy more flexible travel options with seamless connections via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. The airline currently operates over 650 weekly flights to more than 85 destinations across the globe including 27 destinations in Asia-Pacific, 32 in Europe and nine in North America, such as Guangzhou, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York,” Qatar Airways said in a press release.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to resume flights to Lagos and further expand our network in Africa. We know the Nigerian diaspora is spread across the globe and we are thankful to the Nigerian Government for their support in helping us to reunite family and friends with their loved ones. With our mixed fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, we are able to resume Lagos services with the right sized aircraft that will enable us to respond quickly to passenger demand and increase frequencies, offering our passengers more flexibility to travel when they want.

“With 44 weekly flights to 10 destinations across Africa and plans for further resumptions in line with the easing of entry restrictions, we are committed to supporting the recovery of international tourism across the continent while also maintaining vital supply chains to support African businesses.”

According to the latest IATA data, Qatar Airways has become the largest international carrier since April offering more global connectivity than any other airline to help take people home. This enabled the airline to accumulate unmatched experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably and uniquely positioned the airline to effectively rebuild its network.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

To ensure travellers can make plans with peace of mind, the airline has extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.