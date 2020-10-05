Qatar Airways offers 21,000 free tickets

On the occasion of International Teachers’ Day, Qatar Airways announced the provision of 21,000 airline tickets to teachers as a gesture of thanks to them for their dedication to educating students around the world in the midst of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Qatar Airways said in a statement on its website today that the door to apply for tickets will be open at 4:00 am on October 5th, and will close at 3:59 am on October 8, Doha time.

Education professionals can register to take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting the following link: qatarairways.com/ThankYouTeachers, and submitting a form to obtain a unique promotional code, on a first-come-first-served basis.

Education personnel from more than 75 countries where Qatar Airways currently operates flights are eligible; Get these tickets.

She added that to ensure the integrity and transparency of the application process, each country will receive a specified number of tickets per day for 3 days. The application period for the daily portion of tickets will open at 04:00 AM Doha time throughout the campaign period.

Instructors who successfully register for this campaign will receive a round-trip economy class ticket to any destination on Qatar Airways’ existing network of destinations, which includes more than 90 destinations around the world. In addition, teachers will receive a 50% discount voucher on a single return airfare that they can use at a later date, either for themselves or for a member of their family or friend. It is noteworthy that tickets included in this offer are valid for travel until September 30, 2021.

Qatar Airways clarified that this offer is only available on flights operated by Qatar Airways and that the eligible educational professions are limited to: main class teacher, assistant teacher, substitute teacher, intervention and inclusion specialist, special teacher, senior leaders, early childhood teacher, student counselor, Elementary Teacher, High School Teacher, Informal Teacher, ESL Teacher, Private Teacher, Vocational Education and Training Coach, Preschool and Early Years Practitioner, and Classroom Technicians. A valid airport employee ID must be shown at the check-in point. All travelers will have to pay taxes at the airport.