Qatar Airways offers free plans

Qatar Airways announced that its tickets will remain valid for two years, giving travelers the opportunity to keep their tickets. The move will increase confidence among travelers as they will be able to plan their travel dates according to their available times. Qatar Airways said: As we look to the future, we offer more options and more flexibility so that confidence can be obtained to plan now and travel when you are ready.

“Whether you have booked or plan to book until September 30, 2020, you can count on us for the best travel solutions.” Keep your ticket and use it when you are ready with the validity of the extended ticket, and it is now valid for two years from the date of its issuance, and you clarify Qatar Airways, you can Passengers can extend the validity of their tickets by contacting their offices or call centers. “Passengers can make unlimited changes to dates. The travel date or destination can be changed for free. Qatar Airways said passengers can redeem their tickets for Qmiles and redeem them for reward flights, additional baggage or cabin upgrades when the time is right.

The new Qatar Airways initiative came at the right time as the airline recently announced its decision to expand its network. Last week, as it said it would begin a gradual approach to expanding its network in line with evolving travel demand and the expected easing of entry restrictions around the world, the company aims by the end of June to have 80 destinations on its schedule, including 23 destinations in Europe, and four in The Americas, 20 in the Middle East / Africa, and 33 in Asia and the Pacific. Many cities will be presented with a strong schedule with one or more daily flights, and the gradual expansion in the first phase will focus on strengthening flights between the headquarters of Qatar Airways in Doha with the global headquarters of its partners around the world, which include London, Chicago, Dallas and Hong Kong, along with the reopening of many of the Business and tourism destinations worldwide such as Madrid and Mumbai.