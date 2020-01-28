Qatar Airways passengers must read this

All necessary safety measures for the safety of passengers and crew on Qatar Airways (QA) flights from China have been taken against the coronavirus, which has sickened thousands and killed at least 80 people in China.



According to QA and the Hamad International Airport, passengers and crew on QA flights from China will undergo two separate health checks — one by local authorities at the points of exits in China and another upon their arrival in Doha, at HIA. The HIA checks are being carried out by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.