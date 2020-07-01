Qatar Airways passengers will be provided with a great kit

Read previous article ...

Al Sailiya Central Market reopened Al Sailiya Central Market will reopen on Wednesday in line with the government’s plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Starting with conducting complete sterilisation of the market to holding briefing sessions with all the traders and suppliers to organise the workflow, it has implemented all health and safety procedures. Awareness posters that includes a number of safety instructions, among them the necessity of having Ehteraz app, were placed in the market in various languages. In addition, thermal cameras have been provided to ensure the safety of all workers and consumers. Al