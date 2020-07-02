Qatar Airways resumed flights to 11 more destinations

The 11 destinations are Bali, Denpasar (daily flights), Beirut (seven weekly flights), Belgrade (three weekly flights), Berlin (three weekly flights), Boston (five weekly flights increasing to daily from August 1), Edinburgh (three weekly flights), Larnaca (three weekly flights), Los Angeles (three weekly flights, five weekly from July 17 and six weekly from August 1), Prague (three weekly flights), Washington DC (five weekly flights increasing to daily from August 1), and Zagreb (three weekly flights).

On July 4, the airline will start flight operations to Toronto (three weekly flights, new destination)

QA will resume flight service to Ankara (three weekly flights) on July 9, Zanzibar (four weekly flights) on July 9 and Kilimanjaro (three weekly flights) on July 13.

On July 15, the airline will resume operations to Bucharest (four weekly flights), Sofia (four weekly flights) and Venice (three weekly flights).

In a statement on Wednesday, Qatar Airways said the airline’s network will expand to over 430 weekly flights to more than 65 destinations by mid-July.