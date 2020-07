Read previous article ...

Katara special activities during Eid al-Adha Katara - the Cultural Village Foundation has said it is gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Adha with special and new activities. The Katara festivities programme will include a variety of activities and run throughout the four days of Eid. The programme includes the drive-thru distribution of gifts at certain points inside Katara, from 5pm until 9pm on the Eid days. This is in line with the precautionary measures taken by the State to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Katara has said in a statement. Katara will also launch a mural to express gratitude to the medical staff who