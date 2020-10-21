Qatar Airways thank all of you!

Qatar Airways has become the most-followed airline on Facebook with the number of followers on its Facebook page exceeding 20 million followers, and the award-winning Qatar Airways began its journey on social media in 2012, and today it has more than 26 million followers on various communication platforms. Social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and Qatar Airways had become the most popular airline ever when the number of its followers exceeded 8 million followers on Facebook in December 2014, and has retained this title since then by continuously interacting with passengers, followers and providing Inspiring and informative content for them, and Facebook in particular became the main platform for Qatar Airways on social media to maintain direct contact with travelers when the illegal blockade was imposed on the State of Qatar in 2017; This further boosted the passengers’ confidence in the carrier and its services.

Salam Al Shawwa, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Media at Qatar Airways said: “We are extremely proud of this important achievement, as at a time when we became the first airline in the world to cross the barrier of 20 million followers on Facebook, we are reaffirming our position. As the world’s most popular airline on the world’s most popular social network as well, our number of followers has increased by 4 million during the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, which indicates our credibility and our ability to withstand during this difficult time. We realize the importance of social media as a way to directly reach travelers, as we constantly strive to create high-quality content and communicate effectively with all of our followers.

Mrs. Salam Al Shawwa added: “The number of our followers on Facebook exceeded 20 million followers in 2020, and I am confident that this number will increase to 30 million followers by 2022 on all our social media platforms, as the number of our family members continues to grow.” Internet looking to travel as it once was. “