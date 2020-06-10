Qatar Airways to announce special offers for quarantine

Qatar Airways will soon announce special offers including a stay at a hotel for quarantine purposes when Qatar starts allowing residents to return from the third phase of gradual reopening, a senior official tweeted.

The Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater in a press conference yesterday said that trips outside Qatar in cases of extreme necessity will be allowed from June 15 (first phase) and everyone who returns to Doha will be subjected to hotel quarantine on their personal expense for full two weeks.

“Qatar Airways will soon announce special offers that will include the price of tickets and stay at 5, 4 or 3-star hotels for the purposes of quarantine,” Salam Al Shawa, Senior Vice President Marketing & Corportae Communications for Qatar Airways said in tweet.

As part of the gradual lifting of restrictions, from the third phase, which starts in August, low-risk inbound flights for priority passengers like returning residents will also be allowed.