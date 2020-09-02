Qatar Airways to continue flights to this Capital

Qatar Airways announced the resumption of its flights to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, with three flights per week, starting from September 6, in order to enhance the access of travelers from Africa to the main markets of Asia, Australia, Europe and the United States.

By resuming its flights to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, via Djibouti, to which flights were resumed last month, the Qatari carrier will increase the number of its destinations on its global network to more than 85 global destinations. The resumption of these flights will also contribute to strengthening the network of Qatar Airways destinations in Africa, as it will become It has 40 weekly flights to nine destinations in Africa, namely: Mogadishu, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Nairobi, Tunisia and Zanzibar.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, expressed his gratitude for the Qatar Airways to resume its flights to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which is the most populous city in Somalia, explaining that travelers from Somalia will be able to travel to a large network of destinations. With Qatar Airways across its headquarters, Hamad International Airport, which recently won the award for Best Airport in the Middle East.

He pointed out that travelers will also benefit from access to the Qatar Airways global network of destinations that covers various parts of Asia, Australia, Europe and the United States, and will contribute to providing various travel options for travelers from Africa to the world.

He stressed that Qatar Airways will continue its commitment to providing the best connectivity options with markets in various parts of Africa by launching its flights to new destinations, and working to resume its flights to destinations that were suspended due to the Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic.

The Qatar Airways fleet of 49 Airbus A350s and 30 Boeing 787s is the ideal choice to serve long-haul flights of strategic importance to Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the United Kingdom.