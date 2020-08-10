Qatar Airways to continue some flights starting August 16

Qatar Airways will reaffirm its position as the market-leading international carrier in Australia with the resumption of services to Adelaide, Australia starting from August 16.

The South Australian capital will become the airline’s fifth destination in Australia to resume flights, making Qatar Airways the only international carrier currently servicing five major cities in Australia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker said: “We are excited to resume services to Adelaide, highlighting our ongoing commitment to the Australian market during this difficult period. With the largest global network in the region and the Best Airport in the Middle East offering seamless and efficient connectivity to destinations across the world, we have been the airline of choice for many Australian Embassies to help bring Australians home.

Australian government data (BITRE) showed during the peak of repatriation efforts, our airline helped take home almost ten times more passengers in and out of Australia than our nearest competitors.

Qatar Airways was one of the first airlines to join the Australian government’s International Freight Assistance Mechanism (IFAM), providing an export lifeline and global network to farmers and other exporters across Australia. Through the IFAM project, the airline has helped restore vital global supply chains between Australian exporters and their customers throughout the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Qatar Airways began its services to Adelaide in 2016 – flying the first Airbus A350 into Australia. The twice-weekly service to Adelaide will be operated by the airline’s fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900, offering 36 seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

With the resumption of flights to Adelaide, Qatar Airways will operate 23 passenger flights per week to Australia: Two weekly flights to Adelaide, three weekly flights to Brisbane, four weekly flights to Perth, and daily flights to Melbourne and Sydney.