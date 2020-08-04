Qatar Airways to fly to over 75 destinations

Qatar to extend the closure of a Beach
Qatar to extend the closure of a Beach
The Ministry of Municipality and Environment represented by Environment Affaires Sector has announced the extension of closure of Fuwairit Beach for the implementation of turtle project and research purposes.
The sea turtle conservation project, under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment and funded byeoe Petroleum is being implemented by the Center for Environmental Sciences at Qatar University in cooperation with a team from the Department of Protection and Wildlife.
"Facebook" launches a service that will compete with "YouTube"
"Facebook" launches a service that will compete with "YouTube"
Officially, "Facebook" announced that it will begin for the first time to launch the official music videos on its platform, which was considered by observers as a step in the way of competing with YouTube, which specializes in videos.
According to Sky News, according to TechCrunch, the service will be launched first in the United States, and will be available on Facebook Watch.
The service aims to present the official music clips of the Facebook pioneers and share them with their friends, as it will include various stars of art, such as Bob Marley,