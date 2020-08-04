Qatar Airways to fly to over 75 destinations

Qatar Airways (QA) is flying its full fleet of 30 Boeing 787 and 49 Airbus A350 aircraft, providing environmentally and commercially sustainable capacity to lead the recovery of global travel.

Qatar Airways has restarted flights to 27 more destinations in July, rebuilding global network to more than 500 weekly flights to over 75 destinations.

“We look forward to resuming more destinations as entry restrictions ease around the world,” Qatar Airways said in a tweet.