Qatar Airways to increase flights during summer

Doha based Qatar Airways has just announced that next summer it will increase daily flights to the Portuguese capital of Lisbon and operate a seasonal flight toud in southern Spain.

Form its base at Hamad International Airport (DOH), the state-owned national flag carrier of Qatar will offer 12 weekly flights to Lisbon and a daily service to Malaga.

