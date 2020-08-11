Qatar Airways to increase services to 5 cities

Qatar Airways has reaffirmed its position as the market’s leading international carrier in Australia with the resumption of services to Adelaide, Australia starting from August 16, 2020.

The South Australian capital will become the airline’s fifth destination in Australia to resume flights, making Qatar Airways the only international carrier currently servicing five major cities in Australia.

With the resumption of passenger flights to Adelaide, the airline will operate a total of 25 flights in and out of Australia every week, comprising of 23 belly-hold cargo flights and two freighters, offering more than 700 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity each way.

With the resumption of flights to Adelaide, Qatar Airways will operate 23 passenger flights per week to Australia: two weekly flights to Adelaide, three weekly flights to Brisbane, four weekly flights to Perth, daily flights to Melbourne and daily flights to Sydney.