Qatar Airways to introduce a range of unique dishes

Qatar Airways has introduced its first range of fully vegan dishes to its à la carte menu for Business Class passengers on all flights, designed to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based food while elevating passengers’ culinary experience when they travel with the award-winning airline.

The newly crafted vegan dishes use only the freshest locally and internationally sourced ingredients and are available to all Business Class passengers flying from the airline’s Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, and selected flights into Doha.

=iDesigned with sustainability and taste at its heart, Qatar Airways’ range of flavourful vegan dishes include smoked moutabel, spiral courgettes and arrabbiata sauce, tofu and spinach tortellini, asian barbecue tofu, noodles, scallions and shiitake, fried tofu with vegetable tajine, cauliflower couscous and kalamata bruschetta, and chickpea flour omelette.

The airline also offers a wide selection of special meals to cater to different dietary requirements. Passengers can request a special meal up to 24 hours before their flight. These include young traveller meals, vegetarian or religious meals and medical or health care meals.

