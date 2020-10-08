Qatar Airways to launch four weekly flights to a new destination

As Qatar Airways continues to rapidly rebuild its network across the globe and in the United States, the airline has announced it will operate four weekly flights to San Francisco the fifth new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic from 15 December 2020.

The San Francisco service will be operated by Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class with passengers enjoying free Super Wi-Fi broadband internet until January 2021.

San Francisco Flight Schedule: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday

• Doha (DOH) to San Francisco (SFO) QR737 departs: 08:15 arrives: 12:55

• San Francisco (SFO) to Doha (DOH) QR738 departs: 14:55 arrives: 17:15+1

The addition of flights to San Francisco will add a new route to the Qatar Airways Cargo network, bringing its total of US destinations to 11. The new service will greatly support the Californian economy by adding 60 tonnes of belly hold capacity each week, each way by the world’s largest cargo operator.

The addition of San Francisco will build onto Qatar Airways’ current service to some of the most vibrant cities in the US, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.. By mid-December, the carrier will fly 55 weekly flights to nine destinations in the US connecting onwards to hundreds of American cities through its strategic partnerships with American Airlines and JetBlue.