Qatar Airways to operate to this Country

Qatar Airways has increased its services to Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. The airline now operates 49 weekly flights to four gateways in Pakistan with its Boeing 787 and A350 aircraft.

Flights to Islamabad have increased from 11 to 14 weekly flights, to Karachi from 10 to 14 weekly flights, to Lahore from 11 to 14 weekly flights, and to Peshawar from five to seven weekly flights.

The airline has effectively increased its flights to Pakistan by 32% so that they are now in line with operation levels before the COVID-19 crisis started.

To ensure a safe travel experience, passengers from Pakistan are required take a COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test. Passengers will need to present a negative test result issued within 72 hours prior to departure, when checking in.

Children below the age of 12 years are exempted from this test if accompanied by family members. For information on laboratories accepted by Qatar Airways, visitqatarairways.com/en/travel-alerts/COVID-19-update.html.

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.