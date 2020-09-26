Qatar Airways to provide free high-speed wireless Internet

Qatar Airways has announced the provision of free high-speed wireless Internet access to all passengers on board its aircraft for a period of 100 days, to celebrate the launch of more than 100 of its latest aircraft equipped with high-speed broadband Internet.

The national carrier said in a statement on its website that from 25 September 2020 until 2 January 2021; Travelers can stay in contact with their family and friends over 100 days; Using the free wireless internet connection on board; Qatar Airways now offers the largest number of aircraft equipped with wireless high-speed Internet access in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “At Qatar Airways, we continue to pioneer and innovate during these difficult times; We offer our passengers a five-star experience that they always expect with the best airline in the world, and it is our pleasure to offer our loyal passengers; The fastest wireless broadband internet connection in the sky, throughout their journey with us, from the moment they take off to the moment they reach their final destination.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker continued: “This offer is not limited to highlighting Qatar Airways’ distinctive five-star services, at a time when other airlines use the current market challenges as an excuse to reduce wireless Internet offers on board their aircraft; rather, it proves at the same time that it is our mission. Bringing people together around the world doesn’t just start and end with travel.

Al-Baker added, “We are fully aware of the importance of enabling people to stay in contact with each other at all times, especially in recent months, whether on the ground or at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky.”

More than 100 Qatar Airways aircraft have been provided with high-speed wireless Internet access, using Inmarsat’s global satellite communications broadband GX Aviation technology, since the service was launched in 2018.

Typically, passengers on Qatar Airways aircraft receive a full hour of free wireless high-speed Internet connection, with the ability to purchase Internet access throughout the flight if they wish to continue surfing the Internet.

It is noteworthy that Qatar Airways won the Best Airline in the World at the 201st Skytrax World Awards, and the national carrier of the State of Qatar won the Best Airline in the Middle East, the Best Business Class in the World and the Best Business Class Seat award for Qsuite seats. The Qatari carrier has become the only airline to win the World’s Best Airline award five times. Hamad International Airport was ranked third in the list of the best airports in the world, which included 550 airports, according to the results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020.