 Qatar Airways to resume some flights starting Aug.14

Qatar Airways European network rebuild continues with the resumptions of four weekly flights to Lisbon, Portugal starting August 14, 2020.

The flights will be operated by the airline’s modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

The resumption of Lisbon services will see the airline’s operations expand to 225 weekly flights to 33 gateways in Europe with the following weekly operations:

Daily flights – Amsterdam, Athens, Madrid, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm, Zurich, and London LGW (daily flights starting August 20); Two daily flights – Frankfurt, Istanbul IST, Manchester, Paris; Three daily flights – London LHR.

Two weekly flights – Antalya, Bodrum, Larnaca; Three weekly flights – Ankara, Brussels, Budapest, Dublin, Edinburgh, Helsinki, Prague and Zagreb; Four weekly flights – Belgrade, Berlin, and Lisbon (four weekly flights starting August 14).

Five weekly flights — Copenhagen, Vienna; Nine weekly flights — Rome; 10 weekly flights — Barcelona, Milan; 11 weekly flights — Istanbul SAW.