Qatar Airways to return its flights to this capital

Qatar Airways announced the return of its flights to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, with a weekly flight through its headquarters at the award-winning Hamad International Airport. 11 flights per week, including four flights per week to Zanzibar.

Qatar Airways said, “We have never stopped flying since the beginning of 2020, starting with our flights to 30 destinations due to the spread of the Corona pandemic, until now, as we now operate our flights to more than 85 global destinations, and Qatar Airways has always been in the first rows to help travelers return. To their home countries.

On the other hand, Qatar Airways said, “In the interest of the safety of travelers, we now offer separately packed meals for all passengers, whether in business or economy class.” Whether you prefer to travel on the A350-900 or the A350-1000, Qatar Airways said. Qatar Airways is the first global operator of these aircraft from Airbus, which contributed to the opportunity to rebuild our network of destinations to now include more than 85 global destinations and Qatar Airways operations do not depend on a specific type of aircraft to operate its operations, so because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel ; Qatar Airways has taken a decision to suspend its fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft, as there is no commercial or environmental justification for operating aircraft of this large size in the current market.