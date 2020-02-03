Qatar Airways to stop flights to China

Qatar Airways has taken the decision to suspend flights to mainland China from February 3 until further notice due to significant operational challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by several countries.

An ongoing review of operations will be conducted weekly with the intention to reinstate the flights as soon as the restrictions are lifted.

As many Qatar Airways crew members have recently travelled to mainland China, these restrictions prevent the airline from scheduling crew on certain routes, limiting our ability to maintain scheduled operations elsewhere. As a result, the airline has no alternative but to unfortunately suspend its flights to mainland China from February 3.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We have been placed in a challenging operational situation where the airline cannot continue with its global operations as a result of these restrictions on anyone who has visited China. If we continue operations, the significant numbers of crew who would have travelled to China, would be limited to operate on certain flights, reducing our operational effectiveness. We will immediately resume our operations to China once the governmental restrictions are lifted.”

“Passengers with tickets booked to or from mainland China between those dates are requested to log in to Manage Booking to ensure their contact information are updated,” the airline said on their website.

“Affected passengers can re-book their tickets to alternative dates or destinations, or request a full refund without charge,” a travel alert posted on the website said.