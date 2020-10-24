Qatar Airways Warns!

Qatar Airways has warned that prospective employees are being targeted with fake employment e-mails / advertisements, that appear to be from Qatar Airways or Qatar Airways Group subsidiaries, sent by unauthorised employment agencies and unknown domains asking for personal information and in some cases money to proceed with a job offer. The airline tweeted that “All e-mails relating to employment opportunities will only be sent from a verified Qatar Airways e-mail address (@qatarairways.com.qa or @.<>.qatarairways.com), and all job postings are only available on the Qatar Airways official website and official social media channels. Qatar Airways does not request payment from candidates during the recruitment process. “If you suspect that you are being scammed, please advise Qatar Airways immediately on reportfraudqatarairways.com.qa,” the tweet added.