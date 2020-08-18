Qatar Airways will be operating flights from 13 cities

Qatar Airways will be operating flights between India and Doha from 13 cities in India effective August 18 to August 31, 2020 a part of the Qatar-India ‘air bubble’ deal.

“On our flights, we will only be able to accommodate the passengers who qualify for one of the mentioned categories,” the airline said on its website.

Eligible travellers from India are:

– Qatari National

– Any Indian national holding a valid Qatar visa with permission to enter based on Qatar’s current entry regulations

Eligible travellers from Doha are:

– Indian nationals in Qatar

– All Overseas Citizen of India cardholders with Qatari passports

– Qatari nationals holding valid visa to enter India

“For more information about the process of returning to the State of Qatar and the quarantine measures in place, please visit the Ministry of Public Health website or Qatar Portal website .” It further added.

As per media reports the Indian cities Qatar Airways will likely fly to are (bookings are not open to some of these cities. Please check with airline website for the final list): Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram

The airline reiterated that “respective Government’s entry regulations will apply to all passengers and urged everyone to check their website for information about COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test.