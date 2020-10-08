Qatar Airways will offer its passengers exclusive kits

On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Qatar Airways will offer its passengers an exclusive ‘Think Pink’ experience in the sky as well in its lounges, offering custom-designed limited edition amenity kits and pink-themed special menus.

The airline is offering passengers travelling on long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights in Business Class a luxury amenity bag designed in-house and created exclusively for Qatar Airways by stylish Italian luggage brand BRIC’S.

The exclusive amenity kits are made from vegan leather and there are male and female options available. Both kits feature a unique zipper pull in the shape of the iconic breast cancer ribbon. This highly sought-after kit is further customised with a message imprinted on a band, reading: ‘Think pink and support the fight’. Each kit contains select products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, the environmentally friendly and innovative nutrition-centric olive

oil company. The skin care range includes lip balm, hydrating facial mist, and anti-ageing moisturiser, as well as pink socks and eyeshades.

Additionally, on flights departing from Doha, passengers travelling in Business Class will have the opportunity to savour exclusive pink-themed treats onboard such as pink guava and grape lemonade and assorted desserts with the iconic pink ribbon. On all ultra-long-haul flights departing from Doha, passengers will be served a special pink afternoon tea menu featuring raspberry macaroons and opera cake. Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge will feature pink flower arrangements,serve refreshing pink mocktails to passengers and offer a variety of pink sweet treats as well as the ‘Think Pink’ afternoon tea menu, which also includes a delicious selection of finger sandwiches, scones and pastries.

Economy Class passengers travelling on overnight long-haul and all ultra-long-haul flights are also offered limited edition breast cancer awareness amenity kits. The bags feature the pink ribbon and include eyeshades, socks, earplugs, lip balm, toothbrush and toothpaste. Pink raspberry or strawberry mousse desserts will be served on all lunch and dinner services on all flights departing from Doha.