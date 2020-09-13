Qatar Airways will operate 14 weekly flights to a European city

Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 14 weekly flights to Paris, and the airline said, “Paris is the city of light that everyone dreams of visiting enjoys its ancient museums, restaurants, classic shops and distinguished architecture, stressing that Paris is an ideal destination at all times, and in another context Qatar Airways announced the management of A daily trip to Istanbul, where you can enjoy a trip across the Bosphorus, roam the city center in Istanbul, taste delicious Turkish foods, or try many other activities. Qatar Airways also revealed that it will operate four flights a week to Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Qatar Airways said, “Travelers can regain value. Tickets include a travel voucher with an additional 10% for use at a later date, exchange for Qmiles, change of travel destination and many other options, and the carrier invited members of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club to enjoy a variety of benefits such as exclusive discounts on tickets and the ability to enter lounges with one Escorts, priority boarding and more, and Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy In order to give travelers more flexibility and options when planning their trips, travelers will have the ability to change their travel date an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change the destination of travel as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or differences In ticket prices.