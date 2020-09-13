Qatar Airways will operate 3 flights a week to this destination

Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 3 flights a week to Belgrade, and the airline said, “Passengers can now plan to visit Serbia with Qatar Airways’ regular flights.

The airline invited its passengers to relax on board the flights and enjoy staying in touch with family and friends at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky, as the airline recently welcomed high-speed wireless internet service on its 100th Airbus A350 -900 aircraft.

On the other hand, Qatar Airways called for enjoying the tourist information of the picturesque Maldives, inspecting the warm waters of the Indian Ocean and its golden sun, with the daily airline’s flights to this tropical destination, or traveling to Zanzibar, to which Qatar Airways flies 4 flights per week and discover one of the most beautiful African destinations.

The airline invited Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to enjoy a variety of benefits such as exclusive discounts on tickets, access to lounges with one of the companions, priority boarding, and much more, and Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy in order to give passengers more flexibility and options when Plan their trips.

Passengers will have the ability to change their travel date for an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change their travel destination as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or differences in ticket prices. According to recent statistics released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Qatar Airways became the largest international airline during the period from April to June; And that by fulfilling its mission of getting people to their country.

Qatar Airways gathered unparalleled experience in transporting travelers to their countries safely and was in a unique position that allowed it to effectively rebuild its global network of destinations. The carrier also implemented the latest health and safety measures and procedures on board its aircraft, at Hamad International Airport.