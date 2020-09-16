Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights to an African city

Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights to Accra, Ghana via Lagos from September 29, 2020 becoming the fourth new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic. The Accra service will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Accra Flight Schedule: Monday, Tuesdsay, Thursday & Saturday

Doha (DOH) to Accra (ACC) QR1415 departs: 00:30 arrives: 09:00

Accra (ACC) to Doha (DOH) QR1418 departs: 15:00 arrives: 05:15 +1

By mid-October, Qatar Airways will operate 46 weekly flights to 14 destinations in Africa, including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Seychelles, Tunis, Windhoek and Zanzibar. In line with the airline’s expanding operations across Africa, passengers can look forward to a touch of African hospitality onboard with the carrier’s multicultural cabin crew including more than 30 African nationalities. Additionally, passengers can also enjoy a variety of African movies, TV shows and music on Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system.