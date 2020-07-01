Qatar Airways will operate new flights from July 4

Qatar Airways on Tuesday said it will operate three weekly flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport from July 4.

The flights will be operated by an Airbus A350-900 offering 36 seats in Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class.

With the addition of scheduled flights to Toronto, Qatar Airways will operate seven passenger flights per week to Canada:

· Three-weekly flights to Toronto (Airbus A350-900)

· Four-weekly flights to Montreal (Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777)

Qatar Airways currently operates one of the largest global networks with over 550 weekly flights to 49 destinations worldwide, with more destinations planned to resume flights in July. Passengers travelling to and from Canada will enjoy a seamless connection through the airline’s hub and home, Hamad International Airport, which was recently ranked by the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2020 as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the sixth year in a row and ‘Third Best Airport in the World’, moving up one position from last year’s ranking.

To ensure travellers can plan their travel with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers. The airline will allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination. The airline will not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance. For full terms and conditions visit qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs.

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew.

Onboard, all Qatar Airways passengers are now provided with a complimentary protective kit.