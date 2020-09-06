Qatar Airways will operate ‘special flights’

Qatar Airways will operate ‘special flights’ between Doha and 11 destinations in India effective from September 6 to October 24, 2020.

You can rely on Qatar Airways to connect you to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

“Throughout your journey, you can expect the highest standards of hygiene and the latest security measures, whether on board or at our state-of-art Hamad International Airport. We recommend all passengers to abide by the regulations published by the Government of their destination country before travelling,” the airline said.

Passengers from India must present a negative RT-PCR test result taken less than 96 hours prior to departure. Only RT-PCR tests results will be accepted from any of the ICMR approved list as per below link. https://www.icmr.gov.in/ (Select “LIST OF COVID-19 TESTING GOVT & PVT LABS” link to review latest approved labs.)

India and Qatar setup and air bubble agreement from August 18 and Qatar Airways and Indian airlines Indigo and Air India Express operate special flights to Doha from different Indian cities.

Eligible travellers to India

Indian nationals in Qatar.

All Overseas Citizens of India (OIC) cardholders holding Qatari passports.

Qatari nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa issued by an Indian Mission in any category covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dates 30 June 2020.

Passengers traveling from Doha must register at the Embassy of India in Qatar.

Return to Qatar

Entry into Qatar is permitted for Qatari Nationals, their travelling companions, permanent resident card holders or resident permit holders who have re-entry pre-approval.

For details about the process for returning to Qatar, and quarantine measures in place, please visit the Ministry of Public Health website or Qatar Portal website.

Book your quarantine packages exclusively through Discover Qatar.