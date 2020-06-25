Qatar Airways will resume flights to this COUNTRY from July 1

Ooredoo launches the 20% promotion
Ooredoo announced a promotion for new customers when they sign up for new Shahry and Qatarna 5G plans via the Ooredoo eShop.
In order to encourage customers to experience just how quick, easy and efficient it is to use its digital channels, and further support the #StayHomeWithOoredoo campaign, Ooredoo is offering all new customers who sign up to a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G plan via the eShop an amazing 20 percent off the regular monthly plan price for six months.
The promotion, which will run until July 23, 2020, is valid for all new Shahry and
Surprise: Future of Qatar in 2021
MUFJ Bank, the largest bank in Japan, expects the Qatari economy to record the lowest recession among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with a GDP decline of 1.3% during the year 2020, to grow significantly during the next year 2021, with the largest growth in the Gulf of 5.6 %. At the level of the Gulf countries, the bank expected in its report that Kuwait will record a contraction of 5.9% this year, with growth regaining during the next year by 3.8%, which exceeds the rate of economic growth achieved in 2019 by 3.1%.
The report