Qatar flights launch bringing World Cup 2022 one stop away for Brummies
General 

Qatar Airways will resume flights to this COUNTRY from July 1

admin 0 Comment

Qatar Airways will resume flights to this COUNTRY from July 1

 

Qatar Airways will resume flights to Beirut from July 1, the airline said on Twitter.

“In one week today, we will be resuming flights to our beloved Beirut. We will be operating a daily flight to Lebanon’s capital,” Qatar Airways said.

The national carrier of Qatar operates over 270 weekly flights to more than 45 destinations.

Leave a Reply