Qatar Airways will resume or increase flights to these destinations

Qatar Airways announced that it will triple the number of its destinations by mid-October, with the resumption of services to Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles, Windhoek, and Yerevan, in addition to the launch of its new flights to Accra, to reach 90 destinations with the resumption of its flights to Amman.

Qatar Airways said in a statement on its website that it is planned to resume or increase flights to the following destinations:

* Amman: Daily flight. Starting from 15 September, the journey is limited to passengers from Amman to Doha only.

Clark: To increase the number of flights to 9 flights per week, effective September 20.

Copenhagen (Increasing the number of flights to 10 flights per week, starting October 15th.

Dhaka: The number of flights will increase to 7 per week, starting September 19.

* Entebbe: 3 flights a week, starting October 2.

* Hanoi: 4 flights a week, starting October 3.

* Madrid: Increasing the number of flights to 10 flights per week, starting October 1.

* Manchester: The number of flights will increase to 17 weekly, starting October 15th.

* Manila: The number of flights will increase to 17 weekly, starting October 2.

* Seychelles: 3 flights a week, starting October 15th.

* Stockholm: The number of flights will increase to 10 per week, starting October 15th.

Windhoek: 3 flights per week, starting October 15th.

* Yerevan: 5 flights per week starting from 15 September, and the number of flights will increase to become a daily flight from 5 October.

Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy to give passengers more flexibility and options when planning their flights. Passengers will have the ability to change their travel date for an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change their travel destination as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or differences in ticket prices if travel is completed before December 31, 2020. Terms and conditions for tickets will apply after this date. All travel tickets booked for travel until December 31, 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issue. To view the full terms and conditions.