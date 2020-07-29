Qatar Airways will resume some flights today

Indian Embassy announces new flights from Qatar
Under phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission, online bookings are available from August 1 for Air India Express flights to various destinations in India from Qatar, tweeted the Indian Embassy.
Flights are scheduled for Bombay in Maharashtra; Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala; Chennai and Thiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu; Delhi through Jaipur and Amritsar; and another Bombay flight through Hyderabad.
The embassy also tweeted the availability of tickets in August under Phase 4 of the mission to various destinations including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Bombay, Gaya and Ahmedabad.
The embassy has already repatriated over 25,000 adults
Travel advise for people wishing to travel abroad Qatar
The Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a package of guidelines and advices to Qatari citizens wishing to travel abroad in order to facilitate their travel and stay and protect them from any difficulties or obstacles they may encounter during their travel.
Here are some important guidelines for citizens in case they want to travel abroad:
- Observe and follow the instructions issued by countries in relation to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
- Ensure the validity of the passport and the ID card (in case of travel with them) and ensuring that the