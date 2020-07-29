Qatar Airways will resume some flights today

Qatar Airways announced that it will resume its flights to Helsinki starting July 29, becoming the only Gulf carrier to serve four Nordic capitals.

The resumption of Helsinki flights will see the national carrier of the State of Qatar operate 22 weekly flights to the Nordics, with daily flights to Oslo and Stockholm and five weekly flights to Copenhagen.

The airlines mix of modern fuel-efficient aircraft has meant its network has never fallen below 30 destinations throughout this crisis and has enabled the airline to adapt its plans and quickly resume routes to rebuild its global network.