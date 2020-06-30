Qatar Airways will start its flights to this Country

Qatar Airways has announced the start of its flights to Tunisia in addition to other international destinations, alerting to the amendments in the company’s reservation policies to become more flexible with providing new options for travelers.

She said through her Twitter account that Qatar Airways continues to rebuild its network of destinations, which now includes more than 45 global destinations, adding: We operate our flights today to many major cities around the world such as Copenhagen, Milan, Tunisia and Singapore, through our operations center Hamad International Airport In Doha.

She indicated that she is gradually rebuilding its network of destinations while easing the restrictions imposed on entry to many countries and that it is currently operating a daily flight to New York, and will increase the number of its flights to 10 per week as of July 1.

In a previous tweet, Qatar Airways warned of the many options available to travelers whether they book their tickets, or plan to book them for travel by December 31, 2020, which are 5 options:

* Keep your ticket

You can keep your ticket and use it when you are ready to travel with the extended ticket validity feature, which is two years from the date the ticket is issued. Contact our offices or our customer service centers to extend the validity of your ticket.

* Unlimited change

You can change the travel date or destination without additional fees, and as much as you need to travel by December 31, 2020. You can change the destination to any other city that we fly within a radius of 5,000 miles from the original destination.

* Redeeming Qmiles

You can now redeem your tickets for Qmiles and use them as desired, whether for booking flights, or upgrades. Each USD of ticket value gives you 100 Qmiles valid for at least three years, with more flexibility to choose how, when and for whom to exchange.

* Additional value in the future

You can exchange your ticket with a travel voucher for future use, and get an additional 10% value. Vouchers are valid for two years from the date the voucher was issued.

* Redeem the ticket

Rest assured that we will refund the value of the ticket as originally paid in case your flight is canceled.