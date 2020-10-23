coronaviruss
Qatar announced the list of low-risk countries from October 22

  1. Brunei Darussalam
  2. Thailand
  3. China
  4. New Zealand
  5. Vietnam
  6. Malaysia
  7. South Korea
  8. Cuba
  9. Hungary
  10. Finland
  11. Latvia
  12. Estonia
  13. Norway
  14. Italy
  15. Lithuania
  16. Greece
  17. Slovakia
  18. Ireland
  19. Germany
  20. Slovenia
  21. Japan
  22. Denmark
  23. Cyprus
  24. United Kingdom
  25. Canada
  26. Turkey
  27. Poland
  28. Austria
  29. Algeria
  30. Netherlands
  31. Iceland
  32. France
  33. Croatia
  34. Switzerland
  35. Morocco
  36. Australia
  37. Belgium
  38. Portugal
  39. Sweden
  40. Uruguay
  41. Bulgaria
  42. Maldives
  43. Malta
  44. Mexico
  45. Romania
  46. Russian Federation
  47. Serbia
  48. Singapore
  49. Taiwan

The list of low-risk countries will be reviewed and updated regularly based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world.