Qatar announced the list of low-risk countries from October 22

Information on camping season 2020
Registration for the winter camping season started on 11 October in Qatar through the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.
Camps can be held in Al Shamal, Al Ghashamiyah, Sealine, Ras Matbakh, Arida, Zekreet, Al Naqian, Al Kharra, Ashiraj and Umm Al Maa. One can camp in these areas in three phases, with each stage covering different district.
Phase 2 started on October 14, with registration opening for Al-Reem Reserve, Al-Marwah, Al-Mazroa, Umm Al-Aafa'i, Al-Hashem, Al-Zubarah, Al-Udeid, Al Khuraij South, Abu Samra and Abu Zahlof.
Finally, from October 18 registering was allowed for campsites in Rawdat Rashid, Rawdat Aisha, Al
Violation caught on Qatar streets
During the inspection rounds, the General Control Department of the Municipal Control Department in the Al-Daayen municipality caught a public cleanliness violation, which is the leakage of materials from a truck while it is traveling on a public road, and the truck driver’s failure to use the protection cover tightly, which led to the leakage of the content of the materials being transported. This is a violation of the provisions of the Public Hygiene Law, and legal measures have been taken in this regard.
Al-Daayen Municipality calls on all transportation companies and companies implementing infrastructure projects to