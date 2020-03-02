Qatar announces additional corona cases

Following further testing, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced today two additional cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Qatar, taking the total of confirmed cases to three.

The two Qatari individuals were evacuated from Iran on a government-chartered plane on February 27, 2020 and have been under full quarantine.

The patients have been transferred to the Communicable Disease Center for treatment under full quarantine and they are in a stable condition.

The MOPH reiterates that the patients have not had any engagement with the general public. The risk of infection to the public remains low.