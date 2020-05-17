Qatar announces Eid El Fitir 2020 holiday

Qatar warns people about spams
Qatar warns people about spams
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has warned of fraudulent messages being received by telecom subscribers, following a survey in Arabic and English on social media on this issue.
The TRA conducted the survey out of its keenness to educate consumers of telecommunications services in the State of Qatar, with the aim of measuring consumer awareness of issues related to fraudulent messages claiming that they have won a financial prize or telling them that their ATM card has been blocked or compromised, and requires them to call them with a mobile number Suspicious of obtaining their personal or bank
Qatar Airways offers free plans
Qatar Airways offers free plans
Qatar Airways announced that its tickets will remain valid for two years, giving travelers the opportunity to keep their tickets. The move will increase confidence among travelers as they will be able to plan their travel dates according to their available times. Qatar Airways said: As we look to the future, we offer more options and more flexibility so that confidence can be obtained to plan now and travel when you are ready.
"Whether you have booked or plan to book until September 30, 2020, you can count on us for the best travel solutions." Keep your