Qatar announces Eid El Fitir 2020 holiday

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, the Amiri Diwan announces the Eid holiday.

According to the announcement, Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities and public institutions starts on Tuesday May 19, 2020 and ends on Thursday May 28, 2020.

Employees are to resume their work on Sunday May 31, 2020.

As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday. (QNA)