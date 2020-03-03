Qatar announces new corona cases

Qatari officials announced it diagnosed four new cases of coronavirus —Covid 2019 in Qatar.

The newly infected are two Qatari citizens and two domestic workers they were traveling with.

They were among the citizens evacuated from Iran on a government-chartered plane on February 27, 2020, and have been under full quarantine since.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country to seven.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor those who have been in quarantine for any symptoms.