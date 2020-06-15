Qatar announces a number of vacancies

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced a number of vacancies for government schools (primary, preparatory and secondary levels) for the academic years 2020-21.

The vacancies include specialized teachers for Arabic language (male and female), ‘college of education’, mathematics (male and female), ‘college of education’, sociology (male only) ‘college of education’, computer (male and female) and visual Arts (female only).

The candidates should hold a (regular) bachelor degree in the specialization required with good marks from Qatar University or other universities operating in Qatar.

The candidate should hold Qatari Residential Permit (QID Number) and his/her age should not be more than 50 years.

The candidate should be good at using the computer and he/she should pass the test and interview.

The interested candidates with required qualification can send their documents by accessing the link: http://tawtheef.edu.gov.qa/.

The deadline for applying for the said positions is valid two weeks from the date of the announcement.

The required documents are copies of passport, QID, bachelor’s degree, diploma in education if available and experience certificate.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education will conduct an interview for selection and make contracts with selected candidates.

