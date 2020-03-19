Kingdom Pharmacy Inside.preview
Qatar announces prices of sanitizers

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has set the maximum prices for selling sanitizers and sterilizers in the market. The ministry has released a list of 214 products and their maximum prices.

It is prohibited to for all outlets including pharmacies and others entities to sell sanitizers and sterilizers over the prices mentioned in the list.

Click here for the full list of prices (scroll down and the extreme right column shows the price)

