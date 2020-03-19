Qatar announces prices of sanitizers

Qatar to close shops and restaurants due to violations
Qatari officials conducted a number of inspection campaigns on street vendors and unregulated markets at Abu Nakhla and Mekainas areas and the food outlets and facilities at Al Sheehaniya.
These resulted in issuing 13 violation reports in addition to three administrative decisions to shut two restaurants and a sweets shop at Al Sheehaniya area.
The inspection tours of the general control section resulted in issuing seven violation reports.
A total of 13 violation reports were issued, with one referred to the security department concerned to take the necessary legal and judicial procedures. In addition, six
Places that will be closed due to Corona
Qatar announced a set of new decisions to complement the preventive and precautionary measures implemented earlier to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Among the new steps are: First: Closing part of the Industrial Area starting from Street No. 1 to Street No. 32, for two weeks, which can be renewed. This followed finding a number of cases and is in the interest of the residents who have to be quarantined for continued examination procedures, and to prevent the virus spread to other areas, HE the Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis