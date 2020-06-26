Qatar announces the withdrawal of some products

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced on Thursday the withdrawal of Primula cheese products originating from the United Kingdom from the sales outlet in Qatar a precautionary measure for possible contamination of the Clostridium botulinum bacteria based on an international notification in this regard.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry clarified that upon the arrival of the notification, all Primula cheese products of this type were withdrawn from the sales outlet of the importing company and seized until destroying them, as the products expire from Dec. 25, 2020, to Jan. 28, 2021.

Samples of all types of Primula cheese, which were not included in the notification, were sent for laboratory testing at the central food laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Ministry of Public Health indicated that the imported quantities of this type of cheese are very limited and that the precautionary measures taken in this regard aim to reduce any potential risks expected to reach the consumer.

The ministry emphasized the highest standards of work that ensures the safety and security of food products in the State of Qatar and called on all consumers to refer to official sources to inquire about any news that is circulating about food products.