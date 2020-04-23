Qatar has arrested 19 people

The North Security Department has arrested 19 people from Arab and Asian countries after they repackaged and wrapped expired foodstuffs inside a warehouse in Umm Abiriya, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said.

A device used to modify the validity dates of foodstuffs was seized from them, the MoI tweeted on Thursday.

The defendants were referred to the competent prosecution to complete the legal procedures followed in this regard, it added.