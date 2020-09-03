Qatar arrested eight people.. read why

The competent authorities arrested eight people who violated the requirements of the home quarantine, they committed to following, which they are legally accountable for, in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

It is in implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country, approved by health authorities represented in the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to ensure the achievement of public safety and to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The concerned authorities in the state call on citizens and residents who are subject to quarantine to fully adhere to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

The concerned authorities warned that anyone who violates these conditions will expose himself to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article (253) of the Penal Code No. (11) of 2004, and the provisions of Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. (17) of 2002 on the protection of society. (QNA)