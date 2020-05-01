Qatar arrests 3 persons of different nationalities

The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Investigation Department managed, in coordination with the Preventive Security Department and the competent authorities of the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Wednesday 29/4/2020, to arrest three accused persons of different nationalities who were seized in possession of expired foodstuffs in Al-Wakra region.

The ministry said in a series of tweets on its website via Twitter that by intensifying follow-up and investigation operations, information was verified and stores were located, and accordingly the necessary permissions were issued in coordination with the competent authorities represented in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

She added: “The house was raided and the inspection resulted in the seizure of different quantities of food in two warehouses, some of which have expired and some that do not have an expiration date, and a quantity of empty new bags used for refilling has been found.”

The ministry added, “The seizures were taken, and the accused were arrested for investigation, in preparation for referring them to the competent prosecution to complete the legal procedures followed in this regard.”