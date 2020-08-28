Qatar arrests 6 people who violated the requirements of home health isolation

In the implementation of the precautionary measures in force in the country and approved by the health authorities represented by the Ministry of Public Health and the authorities

supporting it to ensure the achievement of public safety, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the competent authorities today / Thursday / arrested 6 persons who violated the requirements of home health isolation in accordance with the pledge they committed Through it, the implementation of those specific requirements from the health authorities that expose violators to legal accountability in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

The concerned authorities in the state called on citizens and residents of home quarantine to fully adhere to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health to ensure their safety and that of others.

Anyone who violates these conditions will be subject to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article (253) of the Penal Code No. (11) of 2004 AD, and the provisions of Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. (17) of 2002 regarding the protection of society. .