Qatar arrests a group of four nationalities

The Ministry of Interior announced that the North Security Department managed to arrest a neurotic group of four (Asian) nationalities who posed as policemen, as they threatened some people and obtained sums of money from them.

The Ministry of Interior revealed in a tweet on its official account that the details are due to information received by the administration about the existence of a neurotic formation in the Al-Najma and the old airport areas.

The Ministry of Interior clarified that the accused had been suspended for investigation in preparation for referring them to the competent prosecution to complete the legal procedures followed in this regard.