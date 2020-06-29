Qatar arrests a man seen throwing QR500

Read previous article ...

Qatar reduced the number of people in gatherings Qatar has decided to reduce the number of people allowed in public and private gatherings to five from ten as a lot of cases are reported from Qataris and white-collar ex-pats due to uncontrolled contact with no precautionary measures. Phase 2 will include the following: The restricted opening of mosques will continue for all 5 prayers with limited capacity as well as the implementation of precautionary requirements. Public and private gatherings limited to five people only will be allowed, and violators will be subject to the relevant offenses and penalties. The number has been reduced from 10