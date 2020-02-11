Qatar arrests man selling liquor from a house

Qatar police have arrested two men for selling liquor illegally from a house.

Acting on tips received by the department about some people involved in liquor sale at a house in Musheireb region, the police arrested the accused after conducting necessary investigation into their illegal activities.

Ministry of Interior tweeted that “the North Security Department arrested two Asians for bootlegging.”

After completing the legal measures, the accused were arrested with a large volume of liquor bottles and cans with them.

They were referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures followed in this regard.